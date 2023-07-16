Wisconsin Beef Council: Steak recipes for the grill!

Stand behind the grill, hoist up your tongs and join your fellow Wisconsinites in a delicious celebration.
On tap for this month's Wisconsin Beef Council segment: Grilled steak tacos with poblano-mango...
On tap for this month's Wisconsin Beef Council segment: Grilled steak tacos with poblano-mango salsa and Mediterranean grilled chuck steak with garden grilled vegetables.(wmtv)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -We’re taking the menu out of the kitchen and onto the patio as grilling season is in full swing here in Wisconsin.

Shifting gears from the burger department to steak this week with two simple recipes courtesy of Angie Horkan and Wisconsin Beef Council. Whether you want grilled steak tacos, a grilled steak sandwich or steak pitas, these recipes won’t disappoint.

Mediterranean Grilled Chuck Steak with Garden Grilled Vegetables

INGREDIENTS:
MARINADE:
COOKING:
  1. Combine marinade in a small bowl. Place beef Chuck steaks & marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
  2. In a medium size bowl toss zucchini & mini bell peppers with 1 teaspoon olive. Place vegetables on grid over medium heat. Grill 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Remove from grill and set aside. Once slightly cooled slice zucchini into 1/4inch slices and set aside.
  3. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Season each side of the steak with 1/2 Tablespoon of spice mix. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 3 to 4 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 3 to 4 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove from the grill and season with salt, as desired. Serve alongside grilled vegetables.

Grilled Steak Tacos with Poblano-Mango Salsa

INGREDIENTS:
  • 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 3/4-inch thick
  • 2 medium poblano peppers
  • 1 medium onion, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 medium mango, diced
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 8 small corn tortillas (6 to 7-inch diameter)
  • Fresh cilantro sprigs, lime wedges (optional)
COOKING:
  1. Place peppers and onion slices on grid over medium, ash-covered coals (over medium heat on preheated gas grill). Grill, covered, 15 to 20 minutes or until onion is tender and pepper skins are blackened, turning occasionally. Place peppers in foodsafe plastic bag; close bag. Set peppers and onion aside.
  2. Meanwhile combine garlic and cumin; press evenly onto beef Top Sirloin Steak. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove; keep warm.
    Cook’s Tip: One pound beef Ranch steaks, cut 3/4- inch thick, may be substituted for Top Sirloin steak. For charcoal, grill, covered, 8 to 11 minutes (for gas, times remain the same) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.
  3. Remove and discard skins, stems and seeds from peppers when cool enough to handle. Chop peppers and onion. Combine chopped vegetables, mango, chopped cilantro, lime juice and salt in medium bowl. Set aside.
  4. Place tortillas on grid. Grill, uncovered, 30 seconds on each side or until heated through and lightly browned.
  5. Carve steak into slices. Season with additional salt, as desired. Top tortillas with equal amounts of beef and mango salsa. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and lime wedges, if desired.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

