Both drivers in Dane Co. wreck accused of OWI

(WHSV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) – A collision in Dane County early Sunday morning ended up sending both drivers to jail after deputies determined they were both driving under the influence, the sheriff’s office reported.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, a Madison man was heading west on Co. Hwy. T, in the Town of Burke, around 2:30 a.m. when he crossed into oncoming traffic. While in the wrong lane, his Buick Encore crashed into a Ford F-150 heading the other way, investigators determined.

The SUV’s driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries in the wreck, the statement continued. The Sun Prairie man behind the wheel of the pickup truck and two of his passengers also were not badly hurt. However, the third passenger in the Ford was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 31-year-old from Madison was booked into the Dane Co. jail for OWI causing injuries, while the other driver also faces a count of OWI, the Sheriff’s Office stated. It added the incident remains under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12,...
Victim found on scene of house fire suffered fatal injuries not caused by fire

Latest News

Courtesy: Madison Opera
Opera in the Park returns to Madison Saturday
Opera in the Park returns to Madison Saturday
Strong winds topple trees, cause damage in Merrimac
High winds caused severe damage in Sauk Co. on July 16, 2023.
Merrimac Storm Damage