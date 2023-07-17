Both drivers in Dane Co. wreck accused of OWI

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) – A collision in Dane County early Sunday morning ended up sending both drivers to jail after deputies determined they were both driving under the influence, the sheriff’s office reported.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, a Madison man was heading west on Co. Hwy. T, in the Town of Burke, around 2:30 a.m. when he crossed into oncoming traffic. While in the wrong lane, his Buick Encore crashed into a Ford F-150 heading the other way, investigators determined.

The SUV’s driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries in the wreck, the statement continued. The Sun Prairie man behind the wheel of the pickup truck and two of his passengers also were not badly hurt. However, the third passenger in the Ford was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 31-year-old from Madison was booked into the Dane Co. jail for OWI causing injuries, while the other driver also faces a count of OWI, the Sheriff’s Office stated. It added the incident remains under investigation.

