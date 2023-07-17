Brava Magazine shares ideas to savor the summer fun in Madison

Brava Magazine’s editorial director Shayna Mace shares highlights and cost-friendly ideas to savor the remaining weeks of summer.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brava Magazine’s editorial director Shayna Mace shares highlights and cost-friendly ideas to savor the remaining weeks of summer and enjoy what Madison has to offer.

The magazine’s latest edition includes 11 highlighted places out of over 300 places to eat and drink in the Madison area. “Being a tourist in your own town,” is the general theme that brings excitement to this list, Mace explained.

They also included a family-friendly section with 10 ideas that are either free or cost-friendly and even puppy-friendly dining and shopping locations.

For more information and to see the latest July/August edition, visit www.bravamagazine.com.

