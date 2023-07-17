Brooklyn, WI to host ‘National Night Out,’ aims to connect community with law enforcement

Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Brooklyn Fire and EMS to host National Night Out, an event designed to foster a relationship with area residents and law enforcement.

National Night Out is a longstanding tradition, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the event is successful at building positive relationships and a sense of community.

“We need to work together to keep our neighborhoods safe,” Sheriff Barrett said.

National Night Out is a free, family friendly event set to take place from 4-7 p.m. on August 1 at Brooklyn Elementary School.

The Sheriff’s Office said the event will have games, demonstrations, safety information, complimentary food, and autographs from Forward Madison FC players. Attendees have the chance to win a Trek Mountain Bike and Packer memorabilia.

