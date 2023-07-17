Couple gets married at Sky Carp game

The Bays are big baseball fans and are also Sky Carp season ticket holders.
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Apparently Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium was not only a great night for a baseball game between the Beloit Sky Carp and the Cedar Rapids Kernels, but it was also a great night to get married.

And that’s exactly what Randy and Shelly Bay did.

Randy and Shelly were married before the game in front of the pitcher’s mound. After exchanging vows and rings, the two were announced to the crowd as being officially married, and the crowd went wild like a game-winning home run.

The Bays are big baseball fans and are also Sky Carp season ticket holders.

Unfortunately, the Sky Carp lost to the Kernels 9-7 on fireworks night.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12,...
Victim found on scene of house fire suffered fatal injuries not caused by fire

Latest News

Death of man found in Lake Monona “not suspicious,” Madison police determine
Couple gets married at Sky Carp game
Brava Magazine’s editorial director Shayna Mace shares highlights and cost-friendly ideas to...
Brava Magazine shares ideas to savor the summer fun in Madison
A Thank You card sent to the Madison fire Department by the owners of a Pomeranian that got...
Madison firefighters save Pomeranian stuck in a sofa