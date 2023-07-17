Couple gets married at Sky Carp game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Apparently Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium was not only a great night for a baseball game between the Beloit Sky Carp and the Cedar Rapids Kernels, but it was also a great night to get married.

And that’s exactly what Randy and Shelly Bay did.

Randy and Shelly were married before the game in front of the pitcher’s mound. After exchanging vows and rings, the two were announced to the crowd as being officially married, and the crowd went wild like a game-winning home run.

The Bays are big baseball fans and are also Sky Carp season ticket holders.

Unfortunately, the Sky Carp lost to the Kernels 9-7 on fireworks night.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.