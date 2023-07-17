Cyclist biking across the country makes a stop in Madison to donate blood

An experienced biker and blood donor made a stop in Madison Monday.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An experienced biker and blood donor made a stop in Madison Monday.

Bob Barnes is in the middle of an over 1,000-mile bike trip that he calls the “Great American Coastal Excursion.” This excursion started in New York, where Barnes is from, goes toward and along the Great Lakes, then outlines the perimeter of the United States along the coast.

Barnes is passionate about donating blood, and he makes a point to do that throughout his bike trip.

“I’m able to donate blood, I’m eligible. You can’t manufacture it. It’s lifesaving. It’s very important for all of us who are eligible to try to donate blood.”

Barnes detoured from his route around Lake Michigan Monday afternoon just to donate blood at Impact Life Madison. He said everyone should try to donate blood four times a year. This is less than the maximum capacity at six.

“Just get up, walk out the door, and go donate,” Barnes said. “It’s real simple to do.”

You can sign up to donate blood to Impact Life on their website.

Barnes said he has received a lot of support from random people along the way who give him a place to stay, food or funds. This is not the first time he has gone on a long bike trip. Last year, he biked over 1600 miles to every state capitol.

Barnes documents his trips on his Facebook page Bibbery Travels, where he posts updates three times a day. You can support Barnes’ journey through his go fund me.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12,...
Victim found on scene of house fire suffered fatal injuries not caused by fire

Latest News

Cyclist biking across the country makes a stop in Madison to donate blood
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Brooklyn, WI to host ‘National Night Out,’ aims to connect community with law enforcement
Death of man found in Lake Monona “not suspicious,” Madison police determine
Randy and Shelly Bay were married in front of the pitcher's mound at the Sky Carp game Saturday...
Couple gets married at Sky Carp game