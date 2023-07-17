Cyclist biking across the country makes a stop in Madison to donate blood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An experienced biker and blood donor made a stop in Madison Monday.

Bob Barnes is in the middle of an over 1,000-mile bike trip that he calls the “Great American Coastal Excursion.” This excursion started in New York, where Barnes is from, goes toward and along the Great Lakes, then outlines the perimeter of the United States along the coast.

Barnes is passionate about donating blood, and he makes a point to do that throughout his bike trip.

“I’m able to donate blood, I’m eligible. You can’t manufacture it. It’s lifesaving. It’s very important for all of us who are eligible to try to donate blood.”

Barnes detoured from his route around Lake Michigan Monday afternoon just to donate blood at Impact Life Madison. He said everyone should try to donate blood four times a year. This is less than the maximum capacity at six.

“Just get up, walk out the door, and go donate,” Barnes said. “It’s real simple to do.”

You can sign up to donate blood to Impact Life on their website.

Barnes said he has received a lot of support from random people along the way who give him a place to stay, food or funds. This is not the first time he has gone on a long bike trip. Last year, he biked over 1600 miles to every state capitol.

Barnes documents his trips on his Facebook page Bibbery Travels, where he posts updates three times a day. You can support Barnes’ journey through his go fund me.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.