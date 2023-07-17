Dane County Fair offers old-fashioned family fun July 20-23

Dane County Fair offers old-fashioned family fun July 20-23
Dane County Fair offers old-fashioned family fun July 20-23(Dane County Fair)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair is ready to offer free nightly concerts, youth projects, fair rides, animals, and even a Stingray Encounters education exhibit all weekend, beginning July 20 at the Alliant Energy Center.

Thursday is Hometown Hero Day where admission is free for armed forces personnel, police officers, firefighters, first responders, and a guest. Friday will be loaded with free kid’s activities, Saturday will be dedicated to agriculture with an appearance from Alice in Dairyland, and Sunday wraps up with Family Day.

Gates will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day – there is no entry after 8 p.m. Music entertainment will go until about 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

Prices for tickets and more information related to the fair can be found at www.danecountyfair.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12,...
Victim found on scene of house fire suffered fatal injuries not caused by fire

Latest News

Strong winds topple trees, cause damage in Merrimac
Marathon runners
25 days until Madison Mini Marathon
Madison Mini Marathon
Cyclist biking across the country makes a stop in Madison to donate blood