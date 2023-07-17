Dane County Fair offers old-fashioned family fun July 20-23

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair is ready to offer free nightly concerts, youth projects, fair rides, animals, and even a Stingray Encounters education exhibit all weekend, beginning July 20 at the Alliant Energy Center.

Thursday is Hometown Hero Day where admission is free for armed forces personnel, police officers, firefighters, first responders, and a guest. Friday will be loaded with free kid’s activities, Saturday will be dedicated to agriculture with an appearance from Alice in Dairyland, and Sunday wraps up with Family Day.

Gates will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day – there is no entry after 8 p.m. Music entertainment will go until about 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

Prices for tickets and more information related to the fair can be found at www.danecountyfair.com.

