Death of man found in Lake Monona “not suspicious,” Madison police determine

Madison Police Dept. investigators determined the death of a man whose body was pulled from Lake Monona last week was not considered suspicious.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison Police Dept. investigators determined the death of a man whose body was pulled from Lake Monona last week was not considered suspicious.

MPD offered the new details in an update Monday afternoon; however, the brief statement did not indicate how the man may have died. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner has not released his name at this time.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers and firefighters were called to the lake around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, July 10, after receiving a report about “a person down in the water.”

Emergency crews responded to a stretch of the lake between John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive, where the man was brought to shore. The MPD report indicates he was unresponsive at the time and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12,...
Victim found on scene of house fire suffered fatal injuries not caused by fire

Latest News

Death of man found in Lake Monona “not suspicious,” Madison police determine
Randy and Shelly Bay were married in front of the pitcher's mound at the Sky Carp game Saturday...
Couple gets married at Sky Carp game
Couple gets married at Sky Carp game
Brava Magazine’s editorial director Shayna Mace shares highlights and cost-friendly ideas to...
Brava Magazine shares ideas to savor the summer fun in Madison
A Thank You card sent to the Madison fire Department by the owners of a Pomeranian that got...
Madison firefighters save Pomeranian stuck in a sofa