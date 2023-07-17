Death of man found in Lake Monona “not suspicious,” Madison police determine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison Police Dept. investigators determined the death of a man whose body was pulled from Lake Monona last week was not considered suspicious.

MPD offered the new details in an update Monday afternoon; however, the brief statement did not indicate how the man may have died. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner has not released his name at this time.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers and firefighters were called to the lake around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, July 10, after receiving a report about “a person down in the water.”

Emergency crews responded to a stretch of the lake between John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive, where the man was brought to shore. The MPD report indicates he was unresponsive at the time and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.