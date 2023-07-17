Heavy rains and hail cause damage in Merrimac

While much of southern Wisconsin saw little or no rain, high winds and hail fell on other spots as a couple concentrated storms rolled through.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERRIMAC, Wis. (WMTV) – Isolated strong storms Sunday night left a wake of damage in parts of Sauk Co. While much of southern Wisconsin saw little or no rain, high winds and hail fell on other spots as a couple concentrated storms rolled through.

In Merrimac, approximately an inch of rain poured down in just about 15 minutes in the eight o’clock hour. The National Weather Service reported half-inch hail had fallen.

While no tornadoes were seen, the straight-line winds that whipped through the town toppled trees and left other damage. One photo sent to NBC15 News showed a large one that collapsed onto a backyard shed.

Viewer submitted image of storm damage in Merrimac, Wisconsin, on July 16, 2023.
Viewer submitted image of storm damage in Merrimac, Wisconsin, on July 16, 2023.(Image taken by Jim W.)

Neighbors indicated no sirens were sounded because of the winds, however, in many cases they won’t be used in cases of straight-line winds.

After severe weather swept through near the state line late last week and Sunday night’s storms, the forecast is again looking quieter with sunshine and pleasant conditions expected over the coming days.

Viewer submitted image of storm damage in Merrimac, Wisconsin, on July 16, 2023.
Viewer submitted image of storm damage in Merrimac, Wisconsin, on July 16, 2023.(Image taken by Lori S.)

