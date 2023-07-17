It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN AP Music Writer
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”, released earlier this month, is the third in her endeavor to re-record her first six albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalog. It has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Previously, Barbra Streisand held the record, with 11 No. 1 albums.

Swift ties Drake’s record of 12 No. 1 records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 No. 1 albums to his name, and the Beatles, who have 19.

In addition to hitting this incredible milestone, Swift has 2023′s biggest album release to date, with 716,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. An impressive 506,600 are in traditional album sales (a combination of 410,000 physical and 96,600 digital sales.)

With those figures, Swift has dethroned country singer Morgan Wallen, whose album “One Thing at a Time” sold 501,000 units in its first week.

