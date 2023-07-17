Janesville run/walk fundraiser to support Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is partnering with Skelly’s Farm Market to host a new run/walk fundraiser.

The Donut Dash is a 5k and one-mile run/walk fundraiser aimed to support the humane society’s operations.

The fundraiser is set for August 5 at 8 a.m. at Skelly’s Farm Market, where participants can run or walk through the farm’s sunflower and strawberry fields. All participants will get an apple cider donut at the finish line.

Participants must pay $45 to register. The humane society encourages participants to bring their leashed dogs as well.

Anyone who wants to attend without racing can pay $2 to walk through the sunflower field, which will also support the humane society.

Attendees can buy race shirts at the fundraiser to further support the humane society. More information on registration can be found online.

