Madison firefighters save Pomeranian stuck in a sofa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A little Pomeranian is back home and enjoying all the love his family can give him after a big fright on Saturday night.

The tiny dog named Bear crawled under the couch that evening right as a motorized footrest was activated and began closing, the Madison Fire Dept. explained. The whirring motors started winding the fluffy pup’s fur and reeling him toward the hinges and gears.

When the first MFD firefighters arrived at the home in the 500 block of Roman Mist Way around 7:30 p.m., Bear was understandably distressed. So, too, were his owners. The MFD statement explained how important their fur baby was to them, and that they said “We don’t care about the sofa. We just want Bear to be okay.”

Unfortunately, everything the firefighters had on their Engine truck, such as bolt grinders or a grinder, either did not work or freaked the dog out even more.

Therefore, a Ladder truck, laden with even more tools was called in. In the end, it was a hacksaw provided by Bear’s owner that ended up making the first breakthrough. A firefighter sliced through the mettle covering to reach the spring that had trapped Bear. Retrieving the bolt cutters, the next step was to use them to cut through the spring, the explanation continued. A couple more pieces and Bear was free once again.

For all the pain and fear from being trapped, the Pomeranian walked away relatively unscathed. He had a little cut on the back of his neck that was not bleeding, MFD noted.

Its statement added that Bear’s owners were extremely grateful for saving “their adopted son.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.