25 days until Madison Mini Marathon

The countdown is on — there are only 25 days until the 15th Madison Mini Marathon!
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The countdown is on — there are only 25 days until the 15th Madison Mini Marathon!

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Ryan Griessmeyer, the president of race day events. You can watch the full interview attached to this story.

Use promo code “NBC15″ for 15% off your entry fee!

