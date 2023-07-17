Madison’s Blooming Butterflies exhibit returns to Olbrich Gardens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Blooming Butterflies is back at Olbrich Gardens this summer.

From now until August 6, guests can view up to 19 different species of butterflies in every stage of life inside the Bolz Conservatory.

On Friday, July 28, Olbrich Gardens is hosting a special event for Butterfly Action Day with various organizations to discuss conservation efforts. The day will include interactive displays and activities for youth as well as ways to support the species.

Adult tickets cost $8, children between the ages of 6 and 12 will pay $5, while kids 5-and-under can view the butterflies for free. Admission for members is free.

Madison Public Library is partnering with Olbrich to give away free Blooming Butterflies tickets to kids ages 6 through 12.

To make things sweeter this summer, every child that attends Blooming Butterflies receives a coupon for a free junior scoop from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream.

