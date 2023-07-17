Madison’s Blooming Butterflies exhibit returns to Olbrich Gardens

Olbrich Gardens hosts its annual Blooming Butterflies event in the Bolz Conservatory in July and August.
2023 Butterfly Festival
2023 Butterfly Festival(KY3)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Blooming Butterflies is back at Olbrich Gardens this summer.

From now until August 6, guests can view up to 19 different species of butterflies in every stage of life inside the Bolz Conservatory.

On Friday, July 28, Olbrich Gardens is hosting a special event for Butterfly Action Day with various organizations to discuss conservation efforts. The day will include interactive displays and activities for youth as well as ways to support the species.

Adult tickets cost $8, children between the ages of 6 and 12 will pay $5, while kids 5-and-under can view the butterflies for free. Admission for members is free.

Madison Public Library is partnering with Olbrich to give away free Blooming Butterflies tickets to kids ages 6 through 12.

To make things sweeter this summer, every child that attends Blooming Butterflies receives a coupon for a free junior scoop from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12,...
Victim found on scene of house fire suffered fatal injuries not caused by fire

Latest News

barn weddings
Proposed bill threatens future of Wisconsin barn wedding venues
Proposed bill threatens future of Wisconsin barn wedding venues
Wisconsin families battling cancer gather after three-year hiatus
Wisconsin families battling cancer gather after three-year hiatus