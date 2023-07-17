MPD: Suspect resists arrest after multiple reports of burglary downtown

Madison police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Butler St. around 1:20 a.m.
Madison police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Butler St. around 1:20 a.m.(WECT)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested a suspect for burglary early Saturday after multiple calls reported crashing noises coming from a neighbor’s home, according to the Madison Police report.

Madison police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Butler St. around 1:20 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing a thumping noise and glass breaking in a nearby home.

Neighbors were able to give a description of the suspect to officers. The suspect was arrested along the 900 block of E. Dayton St. and allegedly was found with injured hands. The police report stated the suspect became aggressive and began kicking officers. He allegedly also attempted to walk up a brick wall to escape police.

The 29-year-old was arrested for resisting or obstructing, burglary and criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12,...
Victim found on scene of house fire suffered fatal injuries not caused by fire

Latest News

Death of man found in Lake Monona “not suspicious,” Madison police determine
Randy and Shelly Bay were married in front of the pitcher's mound at the Sky Carp game Saturday...
Couple gets married at Sky Carp game
Couple gets married at Sky Carp game
Brava Magazine’s editorial director Shayna Mace shares highlights and cost-friendly ideas to...
Brava Magazine shares ideas to savor the summer fun in Madison
A Thank You card sent to the Madison fire Department by the owners of a Pomeranian that got...
Madison firefighters save Pomeranian stuck in a sofa