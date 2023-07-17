MPD: Suspect resists arrest after multiple reports of burglary downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested a suspect for burglary early Saturday after multiple calls reported crashing noises coming from a neighbor’s home, according to the Madison Police report.

Madison police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Butler St. around 1:20 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing a thumping noise and glass breaking in a nearby home.

Neighbors were able to give a description of the suspect to officers. The suspect was arrested along the 900 block of E. Dayton St. and allegedly was found with injured hands. The police report stated the suspect became aggressive and began kicking officers. He allegedly also attempted to walk up a brick wall to escape police.

The 29-year-old was arrested for resisting or obstructing, burglary and criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

