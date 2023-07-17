Opera in the Park returns to Madison Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Opera in the Park is returning to Madison for its 22nd year on Saturday.

The two-hour performance at Garner Park is always a hit, and this year looks to be no different.

NBC15′s Erin Sullivan sat down with General Director of the Madison Opera Kathryn Smith to talk more about the free event. You can watch the full interview attached to this story.

Opera in the Park is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. at Garner Park. More information about Opera in the Park can be found on Madison Opera’s website.

