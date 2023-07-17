Police investigating stabbing near downtown after victim gets dropped off at hospital

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a man was dropped off at a hospital with stab wounds Sunday night.

The 30-year-old patient’s injuries are not life-threatening, however no additional information was released in the report.

No arrests have been made yet.

Detectives are continuing to review this case and the investigation is ongoing.

