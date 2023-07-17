Police investigating stabbing near downtown after victim gets dropped off at hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a man was dropped off at a hospital with stab wounds Sunday night.

The 30-year-old patient’s injuries are not life-threatening, however no additional information was released in the report.

No arrests have been made yet.

Detectives are continuing to review this case and the investigation is ongoing.

