Quiet weather week ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will take over for the first part of the week. It will bring sunshine and pleasant conditions to the region.

High temperatures will be reaching the middle to upper 70s with low humidity for today and Tuesday.

A warm front will slide in from the Plains during the middle part of the week. This front will bring warmer temperatures to the state but also a chance of showers. The best chance of rain this week will be Wednesday night. Highs through the middle of the week will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Quiet weather is expected through the end of the week. Our next chance of rain will be later in the weekend as an area of low pressure will bring chances of rain for Sunday.

Today: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77. Wind: W 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 56. Wind: E 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 84.

