Quiet weather week ahead

Comfortable temps with low humidity
Mild temperatures today with sunshine.
Mild temperatures today with sunshine.(WMTV)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Wildfire smoke continues to move out
  • Increasing temps this week
  • Minor rain chances
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will take over for the first part of the week. It will bring sunshine and pleasant conditions to the region.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

High temperatures will be reaching the middle to upper 70s with low humidity for today and Tuesday.

A warm front will slide in from the Plains during the middle part of the week. This front will bring warmer temperatures to the state but also a chance of showers. The best chance of rain this week will be Wednesday night. Highs through the middle of the week will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Quiet weather is expected through the end of the week. Our next chance of rain will be later in the weekend as an area of low pressure will bring chances of rain for Sunday.

Today: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77. Wind: W 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 56. Wind: E 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 84.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12,...
Victim found on scene of house fire suffered fatal injuries not caused by fire

Latest News

A bit of a spring feel coming tomorrow
Spring Feel Heading Our Way
Changing Gears For Better Weather
More dense smoke today
Dense wildfire smoke continues to filter through the Great Lakes today.
More dense smoke today