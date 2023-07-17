Suspect accused of attacking man at James Madison Park

Madison Police Department
Madison Police Department(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a 21-year-old man Sunday after he allegedly attacked a man at a downtown Madison park and threatened officers.

Multiple people told Madison Police Department officers that the suspect was grabbing and throwing items at James Madison Park before he punched and kicked a 44-year-old man. The victim was hurt and was taken to the hospital.

Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Gorham Street and took the suspect into custody. The MPD report indicated the suspect made threats to officers while he was in custody.

The 21-year-old Madison man, who was taken to the Dane County jail, is accused of substantial battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and threats to law enforcement.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12,...
Victim found on scene of house fire suffered fatal injuries not caused by fire

Latest News

Death of man found in Lake Monona “not suspicious,” Madison police determine
Randy and Shelly Bay were married in front of the pitcher's mound at the Sky Carp game Saturday...
Couple gets married at Sky Carp game
Brava Magazine’s editorial director Shayna Mace shares highlights and cost-friendly ideas to...
Brava Magazine shares ideas to savor the summer fun in Madison
A Thank You card sent to the Madison fire Department by the owners of a Pomeranian that got...
Madison firefighters save Pomeranian stuck in a sofa