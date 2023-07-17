Suspect accused of attacking man at James Madison Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a 21-year-old man Sunday after he allegedly attacked a man at a downtown Madison park and threatened officers.

Multiple people told Madison Police Department officers that the suspect was grabbing and throwing items at James Madison Park before he punched and kicked a 44-year-old man. The victim was hurt and was taken to the hospital.

Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Gorham Street and took the suspect into custody. The MPD report indicated the suspect made threats to officers while he was in custody.

The 21-year-old Madison man, who was taken to the Dane County jail, is accused of substantial battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and threats to law enforcement.

