38-year-old man suffers serious injuries in Dane Co. crash

(Source: MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was thrown from his vehicle Monday night, the sheriff’s office reports.

As the man was driving south on N. Towne Road in the Village of Windsor, Dane Co. deputies determined he couldn’t make a curve just north of Windsor Road. The man, who was the only person inside the Volkswagen Tiguan, was ejected.

He was found unresponsive when deputies arrived around 10:20 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office added that the crash is still under investigation, and indicated alcohol and/or drugs were believed to be a contributing factor in the wreck.

