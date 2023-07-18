Backpack drive signups underway for Goodman Community Center

The Goodman Community Center launches its annual backpack drive with already 200 families signed up.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Community Center launches its annual backpack drive with already 200 families signed up. Volunteer Manager Susan Ramspacher talked about the variety of items collected for all ages.

“Some kids need binders or loose-leaf paper. When you get into the older grades, we need scientific calculators. Almost everyone needs a set of scissors,” Ramspacher said.

Each year the center reaches around 500 families a year. According to staff, backpacks remain a constant need.

People are able to donate online, and items can be dropped off in person next month.

