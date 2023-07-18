Beautiful stretch of weather

Highs near 80° today

Chance for rain Wednesday night

Bit warmer for the weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to control the weather around here. It will bring sunshine and pleasant conditions to the region.

What’s Coming Up...

High temperatures will be reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s with low humidity for today.

The ridge will drift slowly off to the east tonight and tomorrow as an area of low-pressure moves in from the west. This front will bring warmer temperatures to the state but also a chance of showers by Wednesday night. Highs through the middle of the week will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking Ahead...

High pressure will then take over once again and quiet weather is expected through the end of the week. Our next chance of rain will be later in the weekend as an area of low pressure will bring chances of rain for Sunday.

Today: Sunny and pleasant. High: 80. Wind: Light.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 58. Wind: S 5.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 84.

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 81.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.