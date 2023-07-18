Cottage Grove house fire investigation closes, not a criminal matter

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials are closing their investigation into a body that was found at the site of a Cottage Grove house fire earlier this month, stating it is not a criminal matter.

Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with officials from several area fire agencies and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigated a house fire on Baxter Road during the morning of July 12.

At the scene, a man’s body was found. Officials determined he died from injuries unrelated to the fire.

Fire officials deemed the house a total loss, but they were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

“This is a very tragic event and we sympathize with the family for their loss,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.