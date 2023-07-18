Cottage Grove house fire investigation closes, not a criminal matter

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12,...
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12, 2023.(WMTV-TV)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials are closing their investigation into a body that was found at the site of a Cottage Grove house fire earlier this month, stating it is not a criminal matter.

Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with officials from several area fire agencies and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigated a house fire on Baxter Road during the morning of July 12.

At the scene, a man’s body was found. Officials determined he died from injuries unrelated to the fire.

Fire officials deemed the house a total loss, but they were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

“This is a very tragic event and we sympathize with the family for their loss,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12,...
Victim found on scene of house fire suffered fatal injuries not caused by fire

Latest News

A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say.
Middleton PD searching for armed robbery suspect
Lamar Jefferson, 41, is accused of attempted first-degree homicide in connection with a...
Suspect in State St. shooting caught in Milwaukee Co.
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire tears through Madison tattoo parlor