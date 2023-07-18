Fire tears through Madison tattoo parlor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison business suffered significant damage Tuesday morning in a fire that occurred near the scene of a deadly crash around the same time.

According to the Madison Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene, in the 4200 block of Beltline Hwy, around 6:30 a.m., and were able to get the flames under control within 20 minutes.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Explosives has also responded to the tattoo parlor. MFD noted around 8:30 a.m. that they still had not made contact with the owner of the business.

A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (WIMTV-TV/Tim Elliott)

The structure fire happened near a deadly crash on the Beltline, near Seminole Hwy., and happened at approximately the same time. The Madison Police Dept. reported that shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Few details about the crash have been released and the fire department indicated it is working with the police department to determine if the two incidents are related.

The crash caused long delays for rush hour drivers as vehicles were backed up for miles. The highway reopened around 8:45 a.m.

