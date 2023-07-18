A first look into Baraboo 2023 Farm Technology Days

As the state’s most prominent outdoor agricultural event, it welcomes more than 45,000 attendees each year.
Drone footage from 2021 Farm Technology Days held in Eau Claire County.
Drone footage from 2021 Farm Technology Days held in Eau Claire County.(wmtv)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) -Farm Technology Days have arrived and they’re here to stay in Baraboo for three full days of the latest innovations and technology, the farming industry has to offer.

From the grounds of Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club, visitors will have access to more than 500 commercial and educational vendors from Tuesday, July 18 through Thursday, July 20.

Attendees can anticipate presentations from Alice in Dairyland, equestrian performances, and more this year. There will also be tours to visit 5 extremely diverse Baraboo area farms and agribusiness. To sign up for tours see here.

The grounds will be open each day from 9a.m. to 4p.m. Tickets are $10 per person when paying with cash, $12 with credit, kids 12 and under can attend for free.

Farm Tech Days exhibitors as well as Wisconsin Beef Council join The Morning Show Tuesday ahead of opening day.

