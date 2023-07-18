Janesville Police arrest man at his job

(NBC15)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken into custody while at work after Janesville Police found a loaded handgun in his home.

The department had received reports that a person might own a firearm in the 400 block of N. Pearl St. where 20-year-old Isaiah Ruffins lives.

A check into Ruffin’s criminal history showed Ruffins was convicted by Dane County court back in September of 2022. He was sentenced to six months in jail and five years extended supervision for Homicide by Negligent Handling of Dangerous Weapon/Explosive.

After finding more information, Janesville police searched Ruffin’s residence, where they found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition. Police arrested Ruffins while he was at work, taking him to the Rock County Jail on charges of Probation/Parole Violation, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in rural Cottage Grove, Wis., on July 12,...
Victim found on scene of house fire suffered fatal injuries not caused by fire
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to fire
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
‘Serious crash’ on Beltline causing major delays; fire reported nearby
Wisconsin leaders educate communities on ATV safety
Wisconsin leaders educate communities on ATV safety