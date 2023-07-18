Janesville Police arrest man at his job

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken into custody while at work after Janesville Police found a loaded handgun in his home.

The department had received reports that a person might own a firearm in the 400 block of N. Pearl St. where 20-year-old Isaiah Ruffins lives.

A check into Ruffin’s criminal history showed Ruffins was convicted by Dane County court back in September of 2022. He was sentenced to six months in jail and five years extended supervision for Homicide by Negligent Handling of Dangerous Weapon/Explosive.

After finding more information, Janesville police searched Ruffin’s residence, where they found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition. Police arrested Ruffins while he was at work, taking him to the Rock County Jail on charges of Probation/Parole Violation, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.