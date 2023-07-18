Madison condo explosion investigation is complete, MFD says, but findings not public yet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the latest update from Madison Fire Department officials, the investigation into a condo that exploded in May is now complete.

The conclusion of the incident still needs review from people inside and outside the fire department before it’s published, MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. Weeks since the May 9 incident, the scene of the explosion looks similar to the way it did on the day of the explosion. Behind new fencing, there’s a damaged car and a pile of debris. The inside of damaged units is visible.

The scene of a May 9 condo explosion in Madison, taken weeks later on July 17 (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

As NBC15 initially reported, four people were hurt after a blast inside a condo unit. Nineteen crews responded to the six-unit building, and many of them remained on the scene well into the night.

Officials said the next day they believed a propane source in the garage may be to blame.

This week, neighbors, many of whom have suffered collateral damage, said they were bothered by cleanup and repair on hold. One man said he even got a flat tire from a nail in the parking lot.

According to the director of operations at Caribou Properties, each unit has its own insurance company. With multiple parties involved, each still investigating, she says there is no clear timeline of when rebuilding can begin.

Schuster says MFD’s official findings may be released next week.

