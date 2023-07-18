Middleton PD searching for armed robbery suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect after two people were held at gunpoint Saturday night.

Shortly before 10:10 p.m. Saturday, a man and a 16-year-old girl were walking near North Gateway Street and Charing Cross Lane when the male suspect jumped out of nearby bushes, took out a handgun and demanded one of the victims to hand over their wallet, Middleton PD said.

Police said that neither victims were injured but did not disclose how much money the suspect fled the scene with.

Middleton PD described the suspect as a thin Black man in his 30s who is around 6 feet tall and has “cornrow” style hair and a short bear. At the time, he was wearing black pants and a plain black shirt.

Police are still investigating the armed robbery. Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or has information regarding it is encouraged to contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.