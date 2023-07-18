Midweek Storm Chances

Most Of Wednesday Is Dry
Storm Chances
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Low Risk Of Severe Weather
  • Some Weekend Rain Chances
  • Hot By Next Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beautiful weather continues across southern Wisconsin with a windows open forecast. Enjoy it, because it does look like some changes over the next week. Storm chances return late Wednesday with chances sticking around through Thursday. Not expected organized or widespread severe weather, but an isolated strong to severe storm is possible. A break Friday before isolated showers this weekend. The bigger story may be a pattern change by the middle of next week to the hotter side of things. Highs getting back to around 90 degrees are likely.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Clear and comfortable tonight. Overnight lows into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny early Wednesday with increasing afternoon clouds. Highs into the middle 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday night with scattered showers and storms. Lows into the middle 60s. Partly cloudy Thursday with spotty showers and storms and highs back to the lower 80s. Things clear out again by Thursday night with a beautiful end of the week Friday.

Looking Ahead...

Spotty showers possible this weekend, but overall, a nice forecast. Keep an eye on next week as a dry and warmer pattern returns. We are on our way to around 90 degrees by Tuesday with even warmer temperatures possible beyond that.

