Name released of man killed in shooting at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the man killed during a gun battle on Madison’s far east side after which approximately 60 shell casings were found outside the apartment complex.

The medical examiner identified him as Devon Grant and noted that his death was the result of firearms related trauma. Additional testing is underway, and the statement noted that his death remains under investigation by the ME’s office and the Madison Police Department.

Grant, 20, was shot around 3 p.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of the apartment complex, in the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street, Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said.

A large police presence was spotted on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon. (WMTV)

No suspect has been arrested in connection with Grant’s death and MPD has not released any information on a potential suspect. During his news conference on Friday, Barnes indicated he was feeling good with how the investigation was going so far.

Speaking in reference to the approximately five dozen shell casings that were found, the chief described it as “truly, truly a blessing that no one else was hurt in this incident.” He pointed out that multiple buildings were struck and multiple vehicles damaged.

Barnes added one detective told him this was the most shell casings that the detective had seen at a crime scene in a very long time.

