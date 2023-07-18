Nice Start To Week

Below Normal Temperatures

Mostly Sunny Tuesday

Midweek Storm Chances

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beautiful start to the week and it looks like more times than not, this week should be nice! We are tracking one main chance of storms which will come on Thursday. This will be as a cold front moves through the area. The severe risk looks low right now, but we will keep an eye on it. Temperatures will run pretty seasonable in the days ahead to perhaps a few degrees below normal. Early look at the weekend calls for partly to mostly sunny skies with an isolated shower.

What’s Coming Up...

Clearing skies tonight and pleasant. Overnight lows into the middle 50s with a light northwesterly wind. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs into the upper 70s. Light northeasterly winds. Clear skies stick around Tuesday night with lows into the upper 50s. Increasing clouds Wednesday with highs back to the middle 80s. Storm chances look to return Wednesday night and more so Thursday. Wet weather could linger into Thursday night before clearing returns Friday.

Looking Ahead...

A break in the storm chances to end the week before some very small shower chances return both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be very seasonable for this time of year in the lower 80s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.