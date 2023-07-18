‘Serious crash’ on Beltline causing major delays; fire reported nearby

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stretch of the Beltline are shut down Tuesday morning following what the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation described as a “serious crash.”

According to its update, the right two westbound lanes near Seminole Hwy. as well as the westbound Seminole Hwy. exit are closed.

Few details about the incident have been released, although authorities say it involved a motorcycle.

Emergency crews respond to a fire Tuesday morning at Custom Tattooing Art Studios.

Near the scene of the crash, emergency crews are also responding to a structure fire. The Madison Police Department confirmed a fire at 4273 W Beltline Hwy shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Authorities could not confirm if the two events are connected.

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 News has a crew on the scene and will update the story when more information becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.