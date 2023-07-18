Suspect in State St. shooting caught in Milwaukee Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The man wanted in connection with the shooting on State Street in November was captured in Milwaukee Co., the Madison Police Dept. reported on Tuesday.

Lamar Jefferson, 41, has been charged with attempted first-degree homicide as well as possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges have a repeater modifier.

According to a five-page criminal complaint, an officer arrived after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 to the 100 block of State Street and was told by several witnesses that the victim of the shooting was in the back of a business. The officer found the victim lying down and saw a gunshot wound to the man’s abdomen. The victim later had surgery at a local hospital.

The victim told the officer he knew the suspect from Porchlight, an organization that addresses homelessness and affordable housing, and knew him as “Marty.” The victim also said he believed the shooter was from Milwaukee, the complaint stated.

Lamar Jefferson, 41, is accused of attempted first-degree homicide in connection with a shooting on State St. in November 2022. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The complaint recounted the events of the shooting as told by a witness to police, who said she heard two to three gunshots, then saw two men having a disturbance in the middle of the 100 block of State Street. The two men fell down and one of them dropped a black pistol, the complaint stated. The man then picked it up before allegedly firing two to three more shots at the victim. The witness was also able to provide police with a description of the suspect.

According to the complaint, a detective later reached out to someone at Porchlight on Nov. 29 with a description of the suspect. The Porchlight representative was able to identify the suspect by a necklace Jefferson wore and noted he sometimes went by Marty. They said he had been coming to Porchlight for the past 2-3 months.

As police looked into an MPD database, police found a report from around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22, a week before the shooting, where Jefferson claimed that he had been attacked but would not provide information about the attacker. According to the complaint, Jefferson told the officer that when he saw the attacker, he was going to kill him.

Madison Police Department responds to a shooting Tuesday on the 100 block of State Street. (Colton Molesky/NBC15)

“He a dead man,” the complaint cites Jefferson saying. “When he’d dead, prove it was me.”

The detective confirmed on Nov. 30 when he went to the hospital and spoke with the victim that he and Jefferson had been in a fight on Nov. 22 in the bus shelter on the 10 block of N. Carroll Street. The victim alleged Jefferson and another man verbally harassed his wife.

The victim recalled the events of the shooting, telling police he was in a study room at a library when Jackson came in, questioned him and asked him to come outside to talk to him. The victim said he didn’t and left the library hours later to catch a bus. The complaint continues, saying the victim turned on State Street and before he entered a store, he turned around and saw the suspect. The victim asked Jefferson what he wanted to talk about and Jefferson said he they had “beef” and then pulled up his shirt and reached for a gun.

The victim said “What you gonna do? Shoot me?” and then the suspect pulled out the gun and had trouble with the safety, according to the complaint. The victim said he should have ran away but instead tried to knock the gun out of the suspect’s hand. The complaint continued, saying the victim said Jefferson shot him the first time in the left hand. The victim fell to the ground and so did the suspect, who dropped the gun. The victim said the suspect picked up the gun and then shot him in the abdomen. The victim tried to get up and started to run away and was shot several more times as he fled. He ran into a building and asked for help, the complaint reported.

Madison Police Department responds to a shooting Tuesday on the 100 block of State Street. (Colton Molesky/NBC15)

The complaint added that the repeater modifier on the charges comes in because Jefferson has been convicted of assault by prisoners in Milwaukee County.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.