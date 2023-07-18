Third grader and brother donate $255 to fund DeForest K-9 unit

Taya and Turner Paulson present their donation to the DeForest Police Foundation.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Jul. 18, 2023
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - The DeForest Police Department is applauding a third-grade student and her brother for raising and donating funds to the department’s foundation.

Taya and Turner Paulson teamed up to donate $255 to the DeForest Police Foundation. Taya told police she wanted them to start a K-9 unit.

The donation came directly from their lemonade stand’s proceeds.

“This is a challenge to the community to follow the lead of an enterprising young girl,” DeForest Police Foundation President Bill Ridgely said.

During a presentation of the donation, Chief James Olson said the two siblings are selfless and brave for contributing to the police department.

“They are not only trying to help their police department but are also helping their community,” Chief Olson said. “They are truly an inspiration.”

The K-9 team, which is currently being requested by the department, costs approximately $100,000 to fund. DeForest police officials noted any donations will go to the purchase and training of the dog and handler, a K-9 specialized vehicle along with other necessary equipment.

