Wisconsin leaders educate communities on ATV safety

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ATV safety is being brought to the forefront by a local organization after the death of a Tomah woman in a rollover accident last week.

Members of the ATV/UTV Association mentioned they continue to educate themselves on new laws and standards required for the use of ATVs.

There have been a total of 16 ATV deaths this year in Wisconsin. President of ATV/UTV Association Randy Harden mentions during the pandemic there was a rise in deaths due to many first-time riders. He says he works with other organizations in the community to provide safety input.

“We had asked lawmakers to change the regulations so that ATVs and UTVs did not have to have low pressure tires, that affects the safety on road,” Harden said. “We find a lot of our riders have changed and they have basically similar to car tires.”

NBC15 reached out to Tomah City Board Members who endorsed ATVs back in 2020 and the DNR about the future of ATV safety regulations and have not heard back.

