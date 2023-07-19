$500+ million in Wisconsin student loans to be relieved starting today

Student Loan Forgiveness
Student Loan Forgiveness(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – More than a half-billion dollars in student debt will be erased in Wisconsin alone under the new student loan forgiveness plan, the Biden Administration revealed on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Education Dept., the number of eligible people in the Badger State totals 12,200; and they will see $576.10 million in debts forgiven. While the individual amount will vary, that total averages out to just over $40,000 per person.

“I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class - not a burden that weighs down on families for decades,” Vice-President Kamala Harris said in a statement announcing the state-by-state totals.

Across the country, more than 800,000 people will see their student debt wiped away under the Income-Driven Repayment plan. Its numbers show nearly $39 billion in all will be discharged. The statement added that, since President Joe Biden was inauguration, his administration has signed off on the elimination of more than $116 billion in forgiveness, affecting over 3.4 million borrowers.

The Education Dept. explained borrowers will be eligible for forgiveness if they have accrued 20 or 25 years of qualifying months (the timeframe depends on their type of loan) and Income-Driven Repayment.

