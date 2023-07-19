Change machines found in abandoned storage unit in the Town of Beloit

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – Two change machines were discovered in a storage unit in the Town of Beloit, its police dept. reported.

Investigators believe the large change makers, which were made by Rowe International, were taken from a laundromat or another coin operated business.

Both machines had suffered extensive damage to their locks and doors. However, the police department did not state if the possible thieves managed to get the change out.

The storage unit where they were found had been abandoned, the statement noted. It did not indicate if anything else was discovered along with the two machines.

