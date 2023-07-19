Construction zone miscommunication leads to Grant Co. crash

The victim died at the hospital.
The victim died at the hospital.((MGN))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUBA CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - A miscommunication between a group of construction workers and a traffic flagger led to a crash in Grant County, according to the sheriff’s office Tuesday.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office explained that an 18-year-old Benton resident was stopped around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on St. Rose Road, in Cuba City, as she waited for a dump truck to unload material into a paver in a construction zone. The crew motioned for her to go around the truck and continue driving across State Highway 80, but the workers didn’t know that a flagger holding down the northbound traffic had already let a group of vehicles go by.

The teen’s Jeep Liberty collided with a 59-year-old Cuba City resident’s Jeep Cherokee, the sheriff’s office stated, and both drivers were checked out by EMS staff.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the area after receiving heavy damage in the wreck.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin

Latest News

courtesy: KNOE
Change machines found in abandoned storage unit in the Town of Beloit
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Wisconsin governor signs bill overhauling elementary reading education
The 2022 Packers shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field included new owners
Packers’ profits fall 11.7% after season in which they played one of their home games overseas
NBC15’s Erin Sullivan sat down with Korinne Pollison from the Dane County Humane Society to...
Pet of the Week: Meet Pancho