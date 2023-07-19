Construction zone miscommunication leads to Grant Co. crash

CUBA CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - A miscommunication between a group of construction workers and a traffic flagger led to a crash in Grant County, according to the sheriff’s office Tuesday.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office explained that an 18-year-old Benton resident was stopped around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on St. Rose Road, in Cuba City, as she waited for a dump truck to unload material into a paver in a construction zone. The crew motioned for her to go around the truck and continue driving across State Highway 80, but the workers didn’t know that a flagger holding down the northbound traffic had already let a group of vehicles go by.

The teen’s Jeep Liberty collided with a 59-year-old Cuba City resident’s Jeep Cherokee, the sheriff’s office stated, and both drivers were checked out by EMS staff.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the area after receiving heavy damage in the wreck.

