Cottage Grove Amazon warehouse inches closer to groundbreaking

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Cottage Grove board of trustees approved the development agreement with Amazon at Monday evening’s meeting.

Located off of I-94 at the intersection of Highway N and TT, Village Administrator Matt Giese said it’s the perfect spot.

Now over a decade of planning, those with the Village of Cottage Grove and who owned the 145 acre land before Amazon purchased it say Amazon accelerated the dream of this location in Dane Co.

“I think it’s a homerun,” CEO of Greywolf Partners, Inc. Joe Wagner said.

Wagner said Greywolf Partners purchased the land back in 2017-18 to build an industrial park. He hoped to bring a number of businesses to the area over the next 15 years.

“I truly believed that we could over 15 or 20 years, we could’ve put a million to two million square feet of industrial for us but the Amazon deal is a wonderful deal for the community,” Wagner said. “I mean the village is going to realize an extremely high tax benefit fit it. It’s a home run all the way around.”

Village Administrator Matt Giese said the warehouse will benefit the village and Dane County economically.

“A development of this scope is really a once in a generation or even once in a lifetime opportunity for a municipality,” Giese said. “Most cities and villages will never even see a development of this scale.”

Giese added the village is positioned to be “one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the state” and that trend will continue for over the next decade by increasing the Village of Cottage Grove’s tax base by 20 percent.

“The minimum projected property value for the project is $245 million,” Giese said. “So even at that minimum, to provide some context, the entire village value is so all property values in the village of Cottage Grove is just north of $1 billion. So this single project alone increases the village’s tax base by 20 percent. That will have significant perpetual economic benefits for the village.”

This project is expected to create as many as 1,500 jobs.

Ground could be broken sometime this year. The project will take two years to complete.

