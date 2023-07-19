Dane Co. people of faith petition to improve immigration system

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of faith-based leaders in Madison are calling on elected officials to improve the current immigration system, citing the dangers migrants face daily.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice and the Dane County Sanctuary Coalition released a letter signed by over 130 clergy and people of faith. The letter detailed how migrants are facing exposure to excessive heat or cold, drowning from trying to cross rivers, falls from the border wall and detention center disasters.

The letter from clergy calls on elected officials to create a more just and humane immigration system.

“Our immigration system is designed to be as cruel, as heartless, as inhumane as possible, in order to deter people from attempting to enter this country,” Executive Director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice Rabbi Bonnie Margulis said.

Other speakers at this event included officials from Voces De La Frontera and numerous reverends from churches in the Madison area.

