First Student to acquire Badger Bus Lines assets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nationwide school bus service provider will be buying the assets of Badger Bus Lines.

First Student revealed Tuesday that it signed a purchase agreement to acquire Badger Bus’ assets. The acquisition is expected to be closed this summer.

First Student explained the owners will continue to operate Badger Coach, while First Student will operate home-to-school and paratransit services.

First Student CEO and President John Kenning said they were proud to have Badger Bus join their team.

“With the transition to First Student leadership, processes and capabilities, we can further enhance transportation services for our school district partners and their families,” Kenning said.

All Badger Bus employees will also be encouraged to work at First Student, and Badger Bus co-owner Dave Meier said they were excited to pass the torch.

“We are confident the company will build on our success, continuing a deep focus on our passengers, customers and employees,” Meier said. “We know they will benefit from First Student’s top safety programs and innovative technologies that will enhance the bus-riding experience for current and future generations.”

This comes following Badger Bus Lines’ announcement that up to 200 employees would be laid off this August, citing the loss of contract with the Madison Metropolitan School District as the reason for reducing its workforce.

Badger Bus was founded in 1920 and has locations in Madison, Verona and Beaver Dam.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.