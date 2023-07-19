MGE: ‘Confident’ in power systems ahead of scorching temps on the way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Part of the high heat seen in the U.S. South will be building into our area, meaning things may heat up late next week in south-central Wisconsin.

“You get this type of heat, you can’t really be outdoors at all. It’s very stressful on crops, and it’s stressful on the power grid as well,” NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino said.

As far as the records go, he says the highs in our area for mid-July come with three digits. “Does it happen often? No, not around here. But this in particular looks like it may be a little more on the excessive side,” he said.

Cities like Phoenix are currently seeing that triple-digit trend, as this week the desert city smashed records for the number of consecutive days to hit 110 degrees. Sister station Arizona Family reports the state’s deadly heatwave has also led to unprecedented demand in electricity.

“We have one group that looks 15 years down the road in projecting what our customers’ energy needs are going to be,” Justin Joiner said. He works at AZ Public Service, the largest electric utility company in Arizona.

Keeping a watch on weather, spokesperson Steve Schultz says Madison Gas and Electric is prepared to handle both extremes of Wisconsin weather.

“We have enough capacity on our system,” he said. “All of the utilities in the state of Wisconsin are required by law to have excess capacity just for these situations when demand is at its highest.” He explained utilities must have enough generation to go beyond the estimated demand from the entire customer base.

Schultz also cited the region’s grid operator MISO to have signed off on the capacity this summer. “They have said that for the summer [of] 2023 that our region is in good shape,” he said.

A May report by NERC, or the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, suggests MISO is among the areas that may face supply shortages during higher demand levels, though “resources are adequate for normal summer peak demand.” The report is part of larger findings that two-thirds of the continent is at risk of energy shortfalls this summer when there’s “extreme demand.”

A MISO spokesperson wrote to NBC15: “MISO is responsible for making sure the right amount of electricity is generated and transmitted to our member utilities who are responsible for delivering the power to their customers across 15 U.S. states and a one Canadian province. Because of our large, diverse footprint, MISO has several options – within our region and from our neighboring grid operators – to obtain power and send it to where it is needed. We communicate with our member utilities every day to coordinate plans for any obstacle – such as extreme heat – and reliably forecast how much energy homes and businesses will need across the region.”

