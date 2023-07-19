Monroe voters approve land purchase proposal for new high school

Monroe voters are in favor of the purchase of land to make way for a new high school campus.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The School District of Monroe held a special meeting Monday night to vote on the B&S Property as a construction site. There were 1,064 votes in favor of the purchase and 660 against. There were also two spoiled ballots.

The more than 70-acre property is located on 31st Avenue, near Northside Elementary School.

The school district stated that the meeting had great significance and was providing a better future for the Monroe community.

School officials explained that Abraham Lincoln Elementary School students and high school students will have a normal educational experience during construction. Extracurricular activities will continue as normal.

Earlier this year, a group of Monroe residents filed a lawsuit against the school district over a referendum passed in November. The group claimed the referendum, which raised the district levy, was misleading.

