Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning was released by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to its update, the man killed in the crash was Ted Heffner, and the statement confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Madison Police Dept. confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the owner of the motorcycle involved in the collision with an SUV near the Seminole Hwy. interchange was the same individual who owned the nearby tattoo parlor that caught fire around the same time.

Both MPD and the Madison Fire Department confirmed the fire, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., is being investigated as an arson. Investigators say the crash and the fire are likely related. MFD also indicated agents with the Bureau of Alcohol Firearms and Explosives have been called in.

A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (WIMTV-TV/Tim Elliott)

Emergency crews responded to both the motorcycle crash and the tattoo parlor fire around 6:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain the flames that tore through the shop in about 20 minutes, according to its report.

According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, people who passed by the Beltline crash stopped to provide aid to the victim until first responders could take over.

“I do want to highlight the good and kindness these strangers showed someone,” Fryer said. “They pulled over, and that is important in today’s time. They were willing to help a stranger and immediately began providing aid. They were shaken up, they weren’t physically injured, but this is something that will stick with them forever.”

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the Madison Police Dept. confirmed. (WMTV-TV/Tim Elliott)

Heffner, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else suffered physical injuries in the wreck, the MPD report continued.

The crash shut down two lanes of the highway and an exit ramp for several hours while crews worked at the scene. As a result of Tuesday morning’s crash, rush hour drivers were backed up for several miles, causing major delays for drivers.

Fryer asked anyone who may have video of the wreck to send it to police.

