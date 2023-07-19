Pet of the Week: Meet Pancho

NBC15’s Erin Sullivan sat down with Korinne Pollison from the Dane County Humane Society to introduce viewers to Pancho.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So many pets are in need of a home, including Pancho, this week’s Pet of the Week!

NBC15′s Erin Sullivan sat down with Korinne Pollison from the Dane County Humane Society to introduce viewers to Pancho.

Pancho was rescued young as a stray, but the humane society says he is finally big enough to be adopted. He is around 7 lbs.

More information on Pancho can be found on Dane County Humane Society’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin

Latest News

The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Leya Stewart who has not been seen since the...
Statewide alert issued for missing Juneau Co. woman
courtesy: KNOE
Change machines found in abandoned storage unit in the Town of Beloit
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Wisconsin governor signs bill overhauling elementary reading education
The 2022 Packers shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field included new owners
Packers’ profits fall 11.7% after season in which they played one of their home games overseas
The victim died at the hospital.
Construction zone miscommunication leads to Grant Co. crash