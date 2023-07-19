Pet of the Week: Meet Pancho

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So many pets are in need of a home, including Pancho, this week’s Pet of the Week!

NBC15′s Erin Sullivan sat down with Korinne Pollison from the Dane County Humane Society to introduce viewers to Pancho.

Pancho was rescued young as a stray, but the humane society says he is finally big enough to be adopted. He is around 7 lbs.

More information on Pancho can be found on Dane County Humane Society’s website.

