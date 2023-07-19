Regional Weekend Forecast

Warming temperatures with some chances for rain
A closer look at your weekend forecast.
A closer look at your weekend forecast.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some milder weather across the Great Lakes region for the past week, we’ll start to see some warmer temps creeping back in through the weekend. There also may be some storms and showers to dodge depending on where you’re headed.

Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

Southern Wisconsin

If you’re staying local this weekend, we’ll see mainly sunshine Friday through Sunday. As a small disturbance moves through, a stray shower or pop-up storm can’t be ruled out on both Saturday and Sunday but the majority of the weekend should be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Friday and Saturday. The back half of the weekend will be a bit warmer as highs reach the mid-80s

Northeastern Wisconsin

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s along the lakeshore, with mostly lower 80s farther inland. Mostly sunny on Friday with a few more clouds moving in on Saturday. An isolated shower chance, maybe a stray storm, is possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Northwestern Wisconsin & Eastern Minnesota

Friday should remain dry with partly cloudy skies for most and mild temperatures. Showers and storms look more likely closer to Duluth on Saturday, but isolated showers are still possible farther south. Temperatures will get warmer through the weekend with highs in Minneapolis nearing 90° on Sunday.

Eastern Iowa & Northern Illinois

Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 80s to the south of the state line this weekend. Highs will get a few degrees warmer every day. There’s a slight chance for showers in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend should be dry.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say

Latest News

A tree fell onto a shed in Merrimac, Wisconsin, as a storm passed on July 16, 2023.
Strong winds topple trees, cause damage in Merrimac
The wildfire smoke over southern Wisconsin should lighten up Sunday morning before a second...
What to expect this weekend: wildfire smoke and air quality
A mix of clouds and sun today.
More Showers in the Forecast
Rain will be likely today.
Rain Likely Today