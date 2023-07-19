Regional Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some milder weather across the Great Lakes region for the past week, we’ll start to see some warmer temps creeping back in through the weekend. There also may be some storms and showers to dodge depending on where you’re headed.

Southern Wisconsin

If you’re staying local this weekend, we’ll see mainly sunshine Friday through Sunday. As a small disturbance moves through, a stray shower or pop-up storm can’t be ruled out on both Saturday and Sunday but the majority of the weekend should be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Friday and Saturday. The back half of the weekend will be a bit warmer as highs reach the mid-80s

Northeastern Wisconsin

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s along the lakeshore, with mostly lower 80s farther inland. Mostly sunny on Friday with a few more clouds moving in on Saturday. An isolated shower chance, maybe a stray storm, is possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Northwestern Wisconsin & Eastern Minnesota

Friday should remain dry with partly cloudy skies for most and mild temperatures. Showers and storms look more likely closer to Duluth on Saturday, but isolated showers are still possible farther south. Temperatures will get warmer through the weekend with highs in Minneapolis nearing 90° on Sunday.

Eastern Iowa & Northern Illinois

Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 80s to the south of the state line this weekend. Highs will get a few degrees warmer every day. There’s a slight chance for showers in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend should be dry.

