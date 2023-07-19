Republican Paul Melotik wins special election in Wisconsin Assembly race

The General Election is on November 8
The General Election is on November 8(kytv)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Paul Melotik defeated Democrat Bob Tatterson in a special election Tuesday for a vacant Assembly seat representing Milwaukee’s north suburbs, keeping the district in GOP hands.

Melotik’s win keeps the Republican majority in the Assembly at 64-35. That is two seats short of a supermajority, which would be enough to override a governor’s veto. But Republicans could have a supermajority if two or more Democrats are absent.

The seat was open after Republican Dan Knodl won a special election and is now serving in the state Senate. His win in that race this spring gave Republicans a 22-11 supermajority in the Senate, a power that allows them to remove state officials impeached in the Assembly.

Melotik co-owns and operated several businesses and served in Ozaukee County and Town of Grafton government, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Tatterson, a retired engineer and adviser to start-up businesses, conceded the race after results were tallied.

Before winning a seat in the Senate, Knodl defeated Tatterson in a reelection bid for his Assembly seat in November.

Melotik, who chairs the finance committee in Ozaukee County, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he is interested in a spot on the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, a sought-after position for state lawmakers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin

Latest News

Rebecca Cooke campaign
Democrat challenges Rep. Van Orden in Wisconsin battleground as her party seeks to flip House
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republicans...
Wisconsin governor’s 400-year veto angers opponents in state with long history of creative cuts
File - Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and former President Donald Trump.
Biden edges DeSantis, Trump in early Wisconsin polls, Marquette Law finds
‘Extraordinarily ambiguous standard:’ SCOTUS decision on affirmative action leaves many with questions