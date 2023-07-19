Storm Chances Tonight

Scattered showers/storms tonight

Milder air moves in on Thursday

Heat ramping up next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beautiful first half of the week gives way to some changes for the back half of the week. First will be a broken line of storms tonight into Thursday. Severe weather risk looks low, but some locally beneficial rainfall will be in the cards. We get a break Friday from any wet weather before some spotty shower chances through the weekend and early next week. The bigger story over the next 7-days will be a building heat dome to our south and west. There is growing concern this may move in our direction by late next week and weekend. This could spell high temperatures returning to the 90s or higher for several days. Stay tuned to the forecast for any possible First Alert Weather Days.

What’s Coming Up...

Increasing clouds tonight with a broken line of showers and storms moving through. Overnight lows into the middle 60s with a light southerly wind. Partly cloudy Thursday with a spotty shower or two, especially before midday. Cooler with highs into the middle 70s. Light westerly winds. Clearing out Thursday night with lows to the upper 50s. Small shower and storm chances return both Saturday and Sunday with highs into the lower and middle 80s.

Looking Ahead...

Early rain chances next week give way to plentiful sunshine by midweek. A big warm-up is expected as highs go from the 80s into the 90s. Heat index values could be closer to 100 degrees if the forecast remains.

