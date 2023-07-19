Suspect wanted for attempted homicide arrested in Janesville

Arson arrest
Arson arrest(KTTC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man wanted for attempted homicide was arrested Tuesday, according to the Janesville Police Department.

The department stated that officers responded on Friday to the 400 block of S. Main Street for a domestic violence incident and determined the 27-year-old suspect had fled from the scene before they arrived.

The department learned that the same suspect had an active warrant for his arrest for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempted armed robbery with use of a dangerous weapon. He also had warrants in Dane County for strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct. No other details about the alleged crimes were provided.

JPD received a tip on Tuesday that the suspect was at a home on the 700 block of Milton Avenue, later spotting him getting into a vehicle and leaving. Police pulled him over and arrested him. He is accused of battery/domestic violence and disorderly conduct/domestic violence. He also faces charges relating to the warrants.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say

Latest News

school desks
Monroe voters approve land purchase proposal for new high school
Generic gavel picture
An alleged Chicago brothel operator is sentenced to probation, home confinement
A large police presence was spotted on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon.
Name released of man killed in shooting at Madison apartment complex
Name released of man killed in shooting at Madison apartment complex