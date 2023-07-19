Suspect wanted for attempted homicide arrested in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man wanted for attempted homicide was arrested Tuesday, according to the Janesville Police Department.

The department stated that officers responded on Friday to the 400 block of S. Main Street for a domestic violence incident and determined the 27-year-old suspect had fled from the scene before they arrived.

The department learned that the same suspect had an active warrant for his arrest for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempted armed robbery with use of a dangerous weapon. He also had warrants in Dane County for strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct. No other details about the alleged crimes were provided.

JPD received a tip on Tuesday that the suspect was at a home on the 700 block of Milton Avenue, later spotting him getting into a vehicle and leaving. Police pulled him over and arrested him. He is accused of battery/domestic violence and disorderly conduct/domestic violence. He also faces charges relating to the warrants.

