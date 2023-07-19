Tattoo customer remembers artist who died in Madison motorcycle crash

A customer of the man who died in a crash while riding his motorcycle on the Beltline is remembering the tattoo artist as someone who loved his work.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A customer of the man who died in a crash while riding his motorcycle on the Beltline is remembering the tattoo artist as someone who loved his work.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Ted Heffner, 71, as the person who died in the wreck. The crash happened Tuesday morning near the Seminole Hwy. exit on the Beltline as Custom Tattooing Arts Studios was burning about one mile away. According to MPD and Dane County Court records, Heffner owned and lived at the tattoo shop.

Ron Gratz is one of Heffner’s loyal customers who spoke with the 71-year-old days before he died.

”He’s a big bike guy from the 70s, so kind of intimidating, but deep down he was a really nice guy and he cared for people too and he loved his work,” Gratz said. “We always talked about next time, what we’re going to do next time so I’ll have to figure that out.”

Customer of Ted Heffner
Customer of Ted Heffner(NBC15)

Gratz started going to Heffner’s tattoo shop one year ago. He said the two became close during his tattoo sessions, and Heffner shared that he’d recently separated with his wife.

”It’s really sad. I hope he’s at peace at everything,” Gratz said.

Gratz’s tattoos mean a lot to him, from commemorating his family trips to honoring his husband, he said they now hold a different memory to him, his friend.

”I drove by last night and, you know, no more tattoos,” he said. “These tattoos that he did will mean a bit more. We weren’t quite don’t yet, he had a few more touchups to do, so I’ll have to think about that down the road.”

NBC15 News reached out to Heffner’s family members but have not received a response yet.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Wisconsin governor signs bill overhauling elementary reading education
Wisconsin governor signs bill overhauling elementary reading education
Heat and power
MGE: ‘Confident’ in power systems ahead of scorching temps on the way
Tattoo customer remembers artist who died in Madison motorcycle crash